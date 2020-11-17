Close shave for residents as lorry rams into their Jurong block

In another incident at Delta Avenue (above), a man reversed his car into a temporary office and a bicycle before moving forward and crashing into a parked car.

A lorry crashed into a low-rise block in Jurong yesterday, hitting a tree and nearly breaking the windows of a ground floor unit at Block 152 Yung Ho Road.

A lorry driver rammed into a four-storey Housing Board block in Jurong at about 12.30am yesterday, hitting a tree and nearly breaking the windows of a ground floor unit at Block 152 Yung Ho Road.

The resident told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he and his family members were asleep when the incident happened.

He added that they were fortunate the tree broke the impact of the crash, or the consequences could have been more severe.

The 32-year-old lorry driver was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and subsequently arrested for drink driving and careless driving, said the police.

Shin Min reported that the crash shattered the lorry's windscreen and smashed flower pots in the vicinity.

A 32-year-old resident, who wanted to be known as Ms Atiqah K, and who lives with her mother in the second-storey unit above where the lorry had crashed, told The Straits Times she heard a "braking sound... like the driver was trying to avoid something... tyres skidding".

In another incident at Delta Avenue, an elderly man tried to shift his car to a shadier spot in a carpark yesterday morning but instead reversed into a temporary office and a bicycle parked next to it.

He then switched gears and moved forward, crashing into a parked car.

NOT INJURED

It was fortunate no one was around at the time, Delta Avenue Residents' Committee chairman Henry Heng told The New Paper.

Mr Heng, who was notified of the incident by residents, said he spoke to the driver while the man, 76, was being treated in the ambulance.

"He told me he was not injured and that he could not explain how he lost control of his car," said Mr Heng.

The office, which was built to service the Home Improvement Programme slated for the estate next year, suffered serious damage, with all the glass doors destroyed.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a bicycle along the service road of 1 Delta Avenue at about 7am yesterday.

The police are investigating both cases.