Club with hostesses among four F&B outlets shut for safety breaches

Stall 8 at Food Park coffee shop and Jin Jin Eating House (above) allowed diners to drink alcohol after 10.30pm.

Stall 8 at Food Park coffee shop (above) and Jin Jin Eating House allowed diners to drink alcohol after 10.30pm.

Club One Minallowed gatherings of more than eight.

A nightclub in Concorde Shopping Mall where hostesses mingled with customers was among four food and beverage outlets ordered to shut for breaching Covid-19 safety measures.

Club One Min, which bills itself as a dance club and nightclub on its Facebook page, was found to have allowed gatherings of more than eight people and provided hostesses who mingled with patrons last Friday.

The Singapore Tourism Board has ordered it to close for 20 days until March 11.

The outlet was previously closed for 10 days from Dec 20 last year for allowing groups larger than eight to gather.

Three eateries - Stall 8 at Food Park coffee shop in Bedok South, Jin Jin Eating House in North Bridge Road and 200 HCM Food in Joo Chiat Road - were ordered to shut for 10 days after allowing diners to consume alcohol after 10.30pm.

The Singapore Food Agency ordered Stall 8 to close from last Friday to Sunday while the Urban Redevelopment Authority ordered Jin Jin and 200 HCM Food to close from Tuesday till March 4.

Another 13 eateries, including Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck at Paragon and Shi Li Fang at Orchard Central, were fined $1,000 each for breaches involving seating groups of diners less than a metre apart and failing to prevent mingling.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said yesterday that the breaches had been detected during stepped-up inspections in the Chinese New Year period.

"The Government takes a serious view of the violations by the operator and investigations are ongoing," the MSE added.

A total of 234 people were also fined $300 each for breaching Covid-19 measures in parks and beaches over the past two weekends.

At Changi Beach Park, 76 individuals were fined, including 20 who were caught gathering in a group, said the MSE.

Increased checks at eateries, parks, malls and other hot spots will continue this weekend, said MSE noting that social interactions are likely to increase as Chinese New Year draws to a close on the 15th day, or chap goh mei, tomorrow.

It urged the public to continue adhering to Covid-19 measures and plan visits to popular hot spots during off-peak hours.