CNB arrests five, seizes $100k worth of drugs during operation

A 72-year-old stateless man was among five suspects nabbed during a drug bust on Tuesday.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers seized about $100,000 worth of drugs during the operation, including about 1.35kg of heroin and 13g of methamphetamine, or Ice.

CNB said yesterdaythe amount of heroin seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 645 abusers in a week.

The stateless man was nabbed early Tuesday morning near the junction of Bendemeer Road and Geylang Bahru.

About 845g of heroin, 13g of Ice and $5,350 in cash was found on him.

Before his arrest, he was observed to have met up with a 26-year-old Malaysian man near a bus stop along Bendemeer Road. The latter was arrested along with a 24-year-old woman, also Malaysian, in the Geylang Bahru area.

BACKPACK

Drugs, including about 422g of heroin, were found inside a backpack belonging to the 26-year-old suspect.

CNB officers then arrested a 64-year-old Singaporean man at the void deck of a block of flats at Jurong East Street 21.

They recovered $2,200 in cash from the Singaporean, who is believed to be linked to the 26-year-old arrested earlier.

At the same time, CNB also arrested a 55-year-old foreign woman at the stateless man's hideout in Prome Road in Balestier. CNB did not state her nationality.

A search of the bedroom in the hideout found 10 plastic sachets containing about 88g of heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Investigations into the five suspects are ongoing.