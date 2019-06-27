CNB nabs 2 suspects, seizes 1.2kg of ‘mushroom’

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested two men and seized 1.2kg of vegetable matter suspected to contain new psychoactive substances (NPS) near the Redhill Market on Monday.

One of the men is a 46-year-old suspected drug abuser who surrendered a packet containing about 52g of vegetable matter suspected to contain NPS, also known by its street name of "mushroom", CNB said in a statement yesterday.

The officers searched the other man, 53, who is suspected of drug trafficking, and recovered about 3g of similar vegetable matter from him.

They then raided his residence in Redhill Road and found a total of about 1,138g of vegetable matter, suspected to contain NPS, which were inside "Butterfly" tobacco product packaging.

Investigations are ongoing.

NPS mimic the effects of other Class A controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine and Ecstasy. They are produced by introducing slight modifications to the chemical structures of controlled drugs.

Abuse of NPS has been linked to adverse physical and psychological reactions, including paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and death, CNB warned.

The consumption, possession, trafficking and import or export of any controlled drug is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Those found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs can be jailed for up to five years and be given five strokes of the cane.

They will also be liable for enhanced penalties if they reoffend or sell to young or vulnerable persons. - SHANNEN NG