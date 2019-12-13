Singapore

CNB officers seize drugs worth $113,000, two people arrested

The drugs seized in the operation. The amount of heroin is sufficient to feed the addiction of 754 abusers for a week, said CNB. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Hidayah Iskandar
Dec 13, 2019 06:00 am

A 48-year-old Singaporean suspected drug trafficker was arrested by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday evening at a void deck in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13.

Officers found about 25g of methamphetamine, or Ice, and 168g of heroin in a bag carried by him, plus a small packet of about 2g of heroin in his jeans pocket.

CNB said in a statement yesterday that the suspect was earlier seen leaving a unit on the second-storey of a housing block.

After arresting him, officers escorted the suspect back to the unit, which they raided and where they recovered about 1.415kg of heroin, a bottle containing methadone and cash amounting to $11,000.

A 42-year-old Singaporean female suspected drug abuser was arrested.

The estimated worth of the drugs seized in this operation is about $113,000.

The total of 1.585kg of heroin seized in this operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of754 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Investigations are ongoing.

