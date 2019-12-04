CNB seizes $43,000 worth of drugs; two arrested
About $43,000 worth of drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in the early hours yesterday.
CNB officers arrested a 38-year-old suspected drug-trafficker after he alighted from a private-hire car in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.
The Singaporean was found with 385g of methamphetamine (or Ice), 32g of heroin, 100 Ecstasy tablets, 50 Erimin-5 tablets and a small amount of cannabis on him. He was also carrying a bladed weapon.
In a statement, the CNB said that 385g of Ice "is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 220 abusers for a week".
At the same time, another group of CNB officers arrested a 31-year-old Malaysian man in the vicinity of Woodlands Circle.
He was seen meeting up with the Singaporean suspect in a carpark in the vicinity of Teck Whye Avenue.
The Malaysian man was found with $5,300 cash on him.
Investigations for both arrests are ongoing.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now