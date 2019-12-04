Singapore

CNB seizes $43,000 worth of drugs; two arrested

Some of the seized drugs and the bladed weapon the suspect had on him. PHOTOS: CNB
Hidayah Iskandar
Dec 04, 2019 06:00 am

About $43,000 worth of drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in the early hours yesterday.

CNB officers arrested a 38-year-old suspected drug-trafficker after he alighted from a private-hire car in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

The Singaporean was found with 385g of methamphetamine (or Ice), 32g of heroin, 100 Ecstasy tablets, 50 Erimin-5 tablets and a small amount of cannabis on him. He was also carrying a bladed weapon.

In a statement, the CNB said that 385g of Ice "is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 220 abusers for a week".

At the same time, another group of CNB officers arrested a 31-year-old Malaysian man in the vicinity of Woodlands Circle.

He was seen meeting up with the Singaporean suspect in a carpark in the vicinity of Teck Whye Avenue.

The Malaysian man was found with $5,300 cash on him.

Investigations for both arrests are ongoing.

