Central Narcotics Bureau seizes mascara containing cannabis seed oil from store

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has seized a batch of make-up from a store after it was found to contain cannabis oil.

Kush Mascara, an eyelash make-up by Milk Makeup, lists cannabis sativa seed oil as one of its main ingredients.

Yesterday, CNB seized the batch from skincare and make- up store Skinx in Amoy Street.

It was previously listed on the Skinx website for $48 for a 10ml tube and described as being "infused with natural oils".

A 5ml version was also listed on popular e-commerce site Lazada for $26 and was described as containing "nourishing cannabis oil".

When contacted yesterday, a spokesman for Skinx told The New Paper that it has since stopped selling the product and is cooperating with CNB.

"The set was imported direct from our retail partner in the US and taken off our shelves as soon as we were alerted," he said.

"We are fully aware of Singapore laws but did not expect cannabis to be on the ingredient list, especially in a cosmetic product... we have never actively screened for such ingredients."

The spokesman added that Skinx will now be thoroughly checking all the ingredients of products before selling them.

"As a retailer, we are committed to our consumers and take full responsibility," he said.

"We have also committed to submit a preventative action plan to the CNB to ensure that such a situation would not occur again in the future."

A Lazada spokesman said it has a "zero-tolerance policy for illegal products" and has taken down the listings pending clarification from sellers if they have the correct licences to sell the product.

Kush is the name of a strain of cannabis, which is listed as a Class A controlled drug here.

A CNB spokesman told TNP yesterday that even in the form of seed oil, it can contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive chemical substance that is also a Class A controlled drug.

"CNB has contacted the seller, who has complied with our order to immediately stop the import and sale of Kush High Volume Mascara," he said.

"We would like to remind importers, retailers and members of public that any products, inclusive of cosmetic products, derived from the cannabis sativa plant can contain controlled drugs such as THC despite the product label indicating otherwise."