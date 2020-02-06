Singapore

COE premiums low due to weak consumer sentiment

Cheow Sue-Ann
Feb 06, 2020 06:00 am

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for cars ended lower at yesterday's tender compared with last month's, marking the steepest decline in over six months.

The decline is a reflection of weakening consumer sentiment due to the slowing economy and fears surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

The COE price for category A, cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, closed at $30,010, down from $35,010 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $30,890, down from $37,705.

For the open COE category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, the premium finished at $34,900, down from $37,500. The category is most often used for bigger cars.

The motorcycle premium ended at $4,401, down from $4,610. An exception to the overall decline was in the commercial vehicles category, which closed at $25,013, up slightly from $25,001.

Transport economist Michael Li said while the drop is a reflection of market sentiment, the current coronavirus crisis is unlikely to have a long-term effect on the transport economy. "Things will get back to normal after the crisis," he said. - CHEOW SUE-ANN

