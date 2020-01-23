Singapore

COE price for motorcycles surges, other categories end mixed

Prices for Category B and C vehicles increased slightly while prices for Category A and Open Category vehicles slipped a little. TNP FILE PHOTO
David Sun
Jan 23, 2020 06:00 am

The certificate of entitlement (COE) price rose significantly for motorcycles in the latest round of bidding, while the prices of premiums for other vehicles hovered with slight drops and increases.

The price for Category D COEs, which is for motorcycles, was at $4,610 yesterday, up from the $3,989 in the previous round. This is the highest it has been since August 2018.

The price for Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc, and Category C, which is for goods vehicles and buses, increased slightly to $37,705 and $25,001 respectively.

But the price for Category A, which is for cars below 1,600cc, and the Open Category COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, dipped slightly to $35,010 and $37,500 respectively. - DAVID SUN

Toyota makes $538m bet on flying taxis

