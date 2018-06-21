COE prices for cars drop to eight-year low

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices for cars continued to tumble, with premiums for smaller cars hitting an eight-year low with a 6.4 per cent drop in the latest tender exercise.

The $34,110 price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp is the lowest since November 2010.

The price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp continue to remain at an eight-year low, falling 5.8 per cent to $33,900.

In the open category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, COE premiums fell 7 per cent to $34,400 - also an eight-year low.

Industry players say the fall in COE prices for cars is due to the Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) being tightened from July 1, adding a fifth pollutant of particulate matter into the measurement.

This will push up the prices of some car models, as they will attract surcharges starting from $10,000.

Mr Ron Lim, head of sales and marketing at Tan Chong Motors, said demand for COEs would have been higher earlier as dealers try to sell off their vehicles affected by the VES.

As yesterday was the last COE bidding exercise before July 1, the prices are more reflective of the current buying sentiment.

Mr Lim added: "With the impact of the VES coming into play and the dust settling, we will see if consumers will 'bite' from here on."

Managing director of used-car dealer Yong Lee Seng Motor, Raymond Tang, said dealers could also be holding off their bids, expecting COE prices to further soften next month.