COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise
Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise yesterday, with premiums for cars continuing their upward trend.
The COE prices for Category A cars, or those up to 1,600cc and with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, closed at $36,704, which is an increase from $33,199 three weeks ago.
As for larger and more powerful cars in Category B (above 1,600cc or 130bhp), the COE prices finished at $48,010, up from $48,000 previously.
The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles ended at $52,502, up from $52,410.
The commercial vehicle COE price closed at $28,559, down from $32,001 and the motorcycle premiums finished at $3,352, down from $3,452 previously.
The latest exercise was the first for the May-July quota.
The car COE quota saw the biggest shrinkage, while the commercial vehicle and motorcycle quotas saw an expanded supply.
NUMBERS AT A GLANCE:
Category A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW): $36,704 (up from $33,199)
Category B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW): $48,010 (up from $48,000)
Category C (Goods vehicles and buses): $28,559 (down from $32,001)
Category D (Motorcycles): $3,352 (down from $3,452)
Category E (Open category): $52,502 (up from $52,410)
