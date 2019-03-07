COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices closed mostly higher yesterday.

For cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp in Category B, COE prices rose by the biggest margin, from $35,403 in the last exercise to a 10-month high of $36,961. Open category COEs ended at a 10-month high of $37,620, from $36,667. For Category A cars below 1,600cc and 130bhp, COE premiums rose $8, from $26,301 to $26,309.

Motorcycle premiums bucked the trend, closing at $3,602down from $3,689 in the previous exercise.