COE prices close mostly lower

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices mostly fell across the board yesterday, except for cars in Category A, which closed higher than the previous exercise.

The COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc closed at $33,009, an increase of $1,009 from the $32,000 two weeks ago. Cars above 1,600cc fell by $1,800 from $39,700 to $37,900.

Commercial vehicle COE prices, which includes goods vehicles and buses, fell by $798 from $24,502 to $23,704.

Premiums for the open category, which can be used on any vehicle but is normally used on Category A and B vehicles, saw the biggest drop of $2,000, from $40,889 to $38,889.

COE prices for motorcycles fell by $132 from $3,921 to $3,789, the smallest drop out of all the five categories. - ADELINE TAN