COE prices continue to fall across the board

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices continued their downward trend from the previous tender two weeks ago, falling across the board in the latest bidding exercise yesterday.

Premiums for larger cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp and the premium for open category COEs saw the largest drops.

The former fell by $2,601, from $38,602 during the Aug 22 tender to $36,001, while the price of open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, fell by $2,090, finishing at $37,912 compared to $40,002.

Meanwhile, premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp dipped slightly by $134, from $31,917 to $31,783, and the COE price for goods vehicles and buses fell from $26,501 to $25,502.

Motorcycle COEs ended at $4,089, down from $4,301.

In all, 5,029 bids were received, with a quota of 3,502 COEs available. - KOK YUFENG