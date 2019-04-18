Singapore

COE prices continue on upward surge

Cheow Sue-Ann
Apr 18, 2019 06:00 am

The certificate of entitlement (COE) prices continue to increase significantly for all vehicles except motorcycles - with each of the four categories seeing an increase of over $4,000.

At the latest tender yesterday, the COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp was $33,199, up $4,040 from $29,159 two weeks ago.

COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $48,000, up $4,898 from $43,102.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, finished at $52,410, up $4,204 from $48,209.

Commercial vehicles and buses COE closed at $32,001, up $4,412 from $27,589.

6-MONTH HIGH

All four categories are at a six-month high, with premiums for the open category and for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp at a 12-month high.

S'pore tops list of leading maritime capitals for fourth time
Singapore

S'pore tops maritime capital ranking again

Related Stories

Views: Tackle electric vehicles woes then promote autonomous vehicles

Singapore, Malaysia work on deal to suspend JB-Woodlands rail link

Five MRT stations to be closed over Vesak Day weekend

This surge follows the unexpected rise in COEs for bigger cars in the previous tender earlier this month.

The rise was attributed to new demand from private-hire players, such as Indonesia's Gojek.

The exception to this upward trend is the motorcycle premium which closed at $3,452, down from $3,501.

A total of 6,239 bids were received, with a quota of 4,395 COEs available.

The category with the most bids was for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp.- CHEOW SUE-ANN

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Transport

Cheow Sue-Ann

sueannc@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Cheow Sue-Ann