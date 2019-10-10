COE prices end higher

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise yesterday.

The sharpest spike was seen in Category B, for cars above 1,600cc and 130bhp, with an increase of over $4,000.

The category closed at $41,361, a five-month high, up from the previous $37,000. It had 1,559 bids with a quota of 1,048.

COE prices for Category A, cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, closed at $34,001, up from $31,759 - also at a five-month high.

It received a total of 1,659 bids, about 600 more than the quota for the category.

In Category C, commercial vehicle COE prices increased by $953 to end at $26,509, from $25,556.

As for Category D, motorcycle COE premiums closed at $3,800, up from $3,601.

Category E, for open COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, ended at $41,001, up from $40,000. The category often ends up being used for bigger cars.

The slight increase in COE prices comes after the Cars@Expo show over the weekend.

In all, 5,377 bids were received, with a quota of 3,520 COEs available. - CHEOW SUE-ANN