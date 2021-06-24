COE prices end lower across the board

Absence of sales promotions and new buyers being put off by hike in premiums were partly responsible for lower COE prices.

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower across the board in the latest tender yesterday in yet another demonstration of what goes up must come down.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished 1.4 per cent lower at $47,821. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed 6.8 per cent lower at $56,032.

Prices for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended 5.1 per cent lower at $58,001.

Commercial vehicle COE prices finished $2 lower at $37,000. Motorcycle premiums closed lower at $8,501.

Compared to the previous tender two weeks ago, market watchers said the absence of aggressive sales promotions and new buyers who were put off by recent increases in premiums were partly responsible for the lower prices.

Singapore Vehicle Traders Association president Eddie Loo said: "The last round was panic bidding ahead of a new emission penalty kicking in, in July.

"But once prices shot up, the demand became soft. So there is a limit as to how much people will pay for a car.

"To me, prices are still high. In my opinion, the fair value for Category A (cars up to 1,600cc) is $30,000-plus. It should not be over $30,000."

Mr Nicholas Wong, general manager of Honda agent Kah Motor, observed that the number of bids fell. There was "still a backlog of cars", which will be affected by the upcoming emission penalty.

"If not for these cars, Category A COE (prices) would have dropped even further because the market is really, really weak," he said.