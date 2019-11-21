Singapore

COE prices for goods vehicles lowest in a year

David Sun
Nov 21, 2019 06:00 am

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices for goods vehicles and buses were at their lowest in a year in the latest bidding exercise yesterday.

Cat C COE prices were at $24,502, down from $25,392 in the previous round.

Prices for Cat A COE, which is for cars up to 1,600cc, went up to $32,000 yesterday, from $30,000 previously.

Prices for both Cat B, which is for cars above 1,600cc, and Cat D, which is for motorcycles, dipped slightly to $39,700 and $3,921 respectively.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but which is mostly used for bigger cars, increased slightly to $40,889.

Land Transport Authority figures showed 3,339 bids for car COEs (including Open) were received, about 5 per cent more than the previous tender. - DAVID SUN

