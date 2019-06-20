Singapore

COE prices lower across all categories in latest tender

Owners given more time to replace pollutive commercial vehicles
PHOTO: ST FILE
Daniel Burgess
Jun 20, 2019 06:00 am

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower in all categories in the latest tender yesterday.

The premium for Category A, or cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, slipped to $26,999, from $30,009 previously.

Similarly, the premium for Category B, or cars above 1,600cc and 130bhp, fell to $35,906 from $39,728.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle, but is mainly used for larger cars, ended at $39,400, down from $42,002, dipping below $40,000 for the first time since March.

The Category C premium, for goods vehicles and buses, dropped by $1, to $25,501.

The COE premium for motorcycles is at its lowest since January, with the Category D price closing at $3,000, down from $3,090.

Singapore

Pioneer, Merdeka discounts at FairPrice from next month

Related Stories

Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish

P.N. Balji 'very proud' of his time steering The New Paper

Bad weather not a convincing reason for Ultra venue change, say festival-goers

Across all categories, a total of 5,490 bids were received, with a quota of 4,248 COEs available.

Mr Raymond Tang, 53, managing director of Yong Lee Seng Motor, told The New Paper that the school holidays could have contributed to the drop.

He said: "People have left the country, so there may be less buying strength. The whole COE system is in an adjustment period."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CONSUMER ISSUES

Daniel Burgess

Read articles by Daniel Burgess