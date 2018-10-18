COE prices mixed as demand for new vehicles remains low

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender yesterday as demand for new vehicles remained subdued.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp slipped by 10.2 per cent to close at a three-month low of $25,556.

COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp was practically unchanged, closing just $1 higher at $31,302.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but ends up almost exclusively for cars, finished 1.1 per cent higher at $32,900.

Commercial vehicle COE closed 3.5 per cent higher at $29,501.

Motorcycle premium fell by 3.8 per cent to end at $3,951 - its lowest since June 2014.

Motor traders said buying sentiment had remained weak in light of an uncertain economic outlook.

BACKLOG

Mr Ron Lim, head of sales and marketing at Nissan agent Tan Chong Motor, said: "New buyers are not chasing for COE. And the market has basically been just clearing a backlog of old orders."

Mr Lim said buyers seem to be cautious, perhaps in light of a weak economic outlook.

He added that the next three-month COE quota due soon is likely to show an increase in supply, thereby suppressing premiums further.

At the same time, the generally low premiums may encourage those who had bought cars with high COE three or four years ago to trade in their vehicles for a new one.

Observers reckon that motorcycle COE speculation has eased on the back of recent public attention.

The COE for two-wheelers is now at its lowest in more than four years. - CHRISTOPHER TAN