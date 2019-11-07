COE prices mostly down, except in motorcycle category

Except for the motorcycle category, certificate of entitlement (COE) prices took a dive at the end of yesterday's bidding exercise, with premiums for smaller cars falling the most.

Category A COE prices for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp hit a four-month low of $30,000, down from $32,309 at the last tender on Oct 23.

COE premiums for larger Category B cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp also took a tumble, closing at $40,009 from $41,805 previously.

It was the same story for open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, with prices ending at $40,101. This was down from $42,020 two weeks ago.

COE prices for goods vehicles and buses, which closed at $26,001 at the last exercise, also came down, finishing at $25,392 yesterday.

But motorcycle COE prices bucked the downward trend, continuing to rise and closing at $4,100, up from the previous $3,889.