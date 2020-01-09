Singapore

COE prices rise across all categories

Tatiana Mohamad Rosli
Jan 09, 2020 06:00 am

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices saw a rise across all categories in the latest bidding exercise yesterday.

The premium for cars in Category A - up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - rose to $35,320, an increase of $2,431 from the previous tender exercise.

The COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp in category B rose by $1,109 to close at $37,109.

The premium for goods vehicles and buses in Category C rose from $23,200 to stand at $24,402.

Motorcycle premiums in Category D went up to $3,989 from $3,658.

The premium for the Open category, which can be used for any type of vehicles except motorcycles, ended at $38,000, up from $37,989.

With the annual Singapore Motorshow starting today, The Straits Times said in a report that motor industry players expect the event at Suntec City to whip up buying interest.

