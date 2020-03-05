Singapore

COEs mostly cheaper, with Cat A, B and E prices converging

COE prices
FILE PHOTO
David Sun
Mar 05, 2020 06:00 am

Prices for certificates of entitlement (COE) closed slightly lower yesterday compared with the previous bidding exercise last month.

An exception was for Category D premiums for motorcycles, which increased by just $1 to $4,310 from $4,309 the previous round.

COE prices for cars appear to have converged since the last round, and look to continue with the trend.

Category A, for smaller cars, closed at $32,699, from $32,999.

Category B, for bigger cars above 1,600cc, closed at $32,801, from $32,889.

Category E, which can be used for any vehicle except motorcycles, closed at $32,500, from $33,301.

Gojek to introduce 70-cent surcharge, additional drop-off point option
Singapore

Gojek to introduce 70-cent surcharge, additional drop-off point option

Related Stories

Power fault causes 6-hour disruption on North East Line

$100m set aside to build simulation facilities on all train lines here

COE premiums for cars rebound as latest bidding exercise ends mixed

The prices for Category A, B and E premiums are now hovering between $32,500 and $33,000. At the start of the year they were at $35,320, $37,109 and $38,000 respectively.

Category C, for goods vehicles and buses, ended at $24,202, down from $25,001.- DAVID SUN

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Transport

David Sun

davidsun@sph.com.sg
Read articles by David Sun