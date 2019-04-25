Coffee, tea at 50 cents for Merdeka, Pioneer generations

More than 1.7 million people stand to benefit from the discount.

From next month, many workers will be able to enjoy hot coffee and tea at 50 cents almost 100 coffee shops and foodcourts run by NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam.

Singaporeans of the Merdeka and Pioneer generations will get the discount every Wednesday from July this year to June next year.

For union members, the offer will be available for the whole month of May, and subsequently every Wednesday from June this year to June next year.

More than 1.7 million people stand to benefit from the discount, said the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), adding that it aims to ease workers' anxieties about the cost of living.

The initiative also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Modernisation Seminar, at which the idea for the labour movement's social enterprises was conceived.

NTUC president Mary Liew and secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said in their joint May Day message today that the labour movement's purpose remains the same 50 years later - to help workers secure better wages, welfare and work prospects.

"Every worker matters, and what matters to workers, matters to us."

There is no limit to the number of cups of discounted kopi, kopi-O, kopi-C, teh, teh-O and teh-C - including sugarless varieties - customers can order in one day. They can order one discounted drink per card presented at the counter and will have to queue again for each subsequent cup.

A regular kopi costs $1.60 at most Kopitiam outlets.

Both leaders also said NTUC Enterprise's acquisition of Kopitiam, which was announced last year and has been completed, further extends NTUC's ability to make quality cooked food affordable and more widely accessible.