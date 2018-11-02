Colombian jailed for breaking into homes, taking cash and valuables

A Colombian broke into houses here and made off with more than $35,000 worth of cash and valuables.

Martin Alonso Garcia Cardona, 54, was sentenced to four years and 10 months' jail yesterday after pleading guilty to three counts of housebreaking by night.

The court heard that he arrived in Singapore on July 30 and ran out of money. He decided to break into houses and bought items such as four chisels and a crowbar to commit the offences.

On the night of July 31, he went to Jalan Daud near Eunos and saw a house that appeared to be unoccupied.

Using ledges as handholds, Cardona climbed to the second storey, prised open a bedroom window to enter the premises. He left when he could not find any valuables.

Its occupant, a 27-year-old man, returned home around midnight and called the police when he noticed that the master bedroom door had been forced open.

Cardona struck again on Aug 4, when he broke into a house in Holland Grove View near Dover MRT station. The family who lived there was away on holiday.

He made off with money and valuables, including watches, jewellery and wallets, worth more than $30,000. The family returned home two days later and made a police report after they found their bedrooms ransacked.

On Aug 9, Cardona broke into a house in Faber Park near Clementi Avenue 6 and made off with valuables such as watches and jewellery worth more than $5,000. The family alerted the police three days later after they came home from their holiday.

Police officers arrested the Colombian at a hostel in Upper Weld Road near Jalan Besar on Aug 15.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Iris Ng said: "The accused led the police to a forested area at Commonwealth Avenue before Dover MRT station, where some of the items reported stolen were recovered...

"The accused admitted to using some money to pay for food and accommodation. The items that were not recovered remain unaccounted for."