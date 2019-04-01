Colourful cosplay at Gardens by the Bay
A jubilant Mr Ranga Kanciel, 32, after he was named the winner in a cosplay competition for his portrayal of a character from video game Monster Hunter during Sakura Matsuri: Anime Garden at The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, yesterday. The colourful festival featured celebrity cosplayers, Japanese pop culture performances and a Japanese-themed food bazaar.
