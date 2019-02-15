Colourful lessons on Total Defence for children

Stand a chance to win prize vouchers of up to $1,000 by taking part in the colouring contest.

How does one impart the importance of Total Defence to the young?

Inspired by last year's Total Defence Colouring Sheets, two parents took it upon themselves to design their own version of activities for this year's kit.

This year's Total Defence Resource Kit aims to engage pupils below 12 in understanding Total Defence.

These are done via interactive activities that focus on bringing Total Defence outdoors, making it suitable for parents to participate in the activities with their children, as well as for schools to adapt it to their events.

Designed by parent volunteers Patrick Koh and Elizabeth Kao, this year's kit contains mission cards and station games.

A father of two boys aged 12 and 13, Mr Koh said it may be difficult for children to understand theoretical concepts and believes the best way to help them learn is through practical methods.

The station games he designed for this year's kit focuses on the pillars of Total Defence, with teaching pointers at the bottom of the game sheet to help students understand the message behind each game.

Ms Kao, a mother of three, designed mission cards to help children appreciate the people and food at our local hawker centres, and also allowing the children to have fun at the same time.

PRIZE VOUCHERS

The New Paper readers can also participate in the TNP Total Defence Day Colouring Contest and stand a chance to win prize vouchers of up to $1,000.

Simply download the colouring picture here, and fill it in with any coloured medium of your choice.

(Right-click this link to download the pdf of the coulouring page: totaldefence2019a4colouring.pdf)

Mail your coloured work to "TNP TD Contest c/o 86A Amoy Street Singapore 069905".

Alternatively, you can also e-mail the coloured picture to wearetotaldefence@gmail.com

The contest closes on March 3.