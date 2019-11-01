ComforDelGro app users can now pay in-app with Nets

Passengers who use the ComfortDelGro application to book or hail cabs can now pay seamlessly from within the app.

Nets and ComfortDelGro Taxi announced the launch of Nets' new in-app payment method for taxi bookings and street hail trips made through the ComfortDelGro Taxi Booking App yesterday.

The initiative, Nets Click, will allow consumers to store their Nets payment details on file and use their Nets bank cards from DBS, OCBC and United Overseas Bank within the application.

In a joint press release yesterday, the companies explained that to use Nets Click for ComfortDelGro taxi rides, passengers can add their Nets bank card to the ComfortDelGro Taxi Booking App and authenticate their identity with a one-time password sent to their registered mobile number.

After registering, Nets can be selected as the in-app payment option for ride bookings made via the app or street hail.

For street hail trips, passengers would have to then scan the QR Code on the taxi's cashless payment terminal, or key in the taxi number to pair the trip to Nets Click.

The companies announced that passengers who pay for ComfortDelGro taxi trips using Nets Click from Friday to end-April next year will be able to enjoy $3 off the fares by using the promotion code "NETSCLICK".

Mr Ang Wei Neng, CEO of ComfortDelGro Taxi, said: "With Nets Click, our cabbies and passengers do not need to key in the PIN number, saving them time and effort."

Nets added that it will soon partner with other online merchants to integrate Nets Click into their in-app payment process, providing consumers with another option when they make payments for their purchases on their mobile devices. - CHEOW SUE-ANN