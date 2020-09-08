Community care sector for vulnerable, elderly gets over $5m donations

The donations will go towards supporting community care providers, such as Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital.

Those looking after the vulnerable and elderly received donations of more than $5 million, including over $2 million in cash.

The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) said the donations will help arm the community care sector in its fight against Covid-19.

In a statement yesterday, the organisation said community care providers have been stepping up infection control and precautionary measures, as well as implementing new ways to deliver care more safely.

But these efforts cost money.

"The support from the sponsors serves to not only enhance our partners' ongoing efforts but is also a boost to our morale, knowing that the larger community is with us in this fight," said AIC chief executive Tan Kwang Cheak.

NURSING HOMES

The donations will go towards supporting community care providers - such as nursing homes and organisations like Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital - in three ways.

Community care providers can tap the resources to digitalise for service continuity; show appreciation for their healthcare staff; and offset the costs of taking precautionary measures to clean their premises.

AIC said the donations were from more than 20 organisations and individuals, including Temasek Foundation, Singapore Pools and Business China, a non-profit organisation that seeks to strengthen ties between Singapore and China.

One of the beneficiaries is All Saints Home, a nursing home in Hougang.

After a healthcare assistant there tested positive for Covid-19, the home engaged a professional cleaning company to disinfect its premises multiple times as a precautionary measure.

Funds received by AIC helped the home defray these costs.

The home also boosted the morale of its care staff by giving them care packages that included vitamins and hand sanitiser.