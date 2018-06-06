Community clubs to screen World Cup matches live for free

Catch the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14 at Our Tampines Hub and 40 community clubs.

The People's Association (PA) is expecting over 600,000 residents to throng community clubs (CC) around Singapore for live screenings of World Cup matches, after it announced yesterday that all 64 matches of the June 14-July 15 Russia World Cup will be shown for free.

The PA started screening World Cup matches at CCs in 2010, and this is the first time all 64 games will be beamed live, although not every CC will show every game.

This year's initiative is in partnership with Singapore Pools, Singtel and StarHub.

Four years ago, the public screenings drew 570,000 residents, and the PA is expecting a bigger turnout this year as the kick-off times in Russia are friendlier for Singapore fans.

The earliest game is the Group C match between France and Australia, which will kick off at 6pm on June 16.

There are nine games which will start at 8pm, one at 9pm , 11 games at 10pm, and 11 at 11pm, including the final on July 15.

The start times of the remaining matches range from midnight to 3am.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, games started only after midnight.

Most of the screenings will be held at the CCs' multi-purpose halls, auditoriums, theatrettes and sheltered outdoor facilities, and selected CCs will also make arrangements for food and beverages to be either sold or provided to residents.

The opening Group A match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia will be shown at 11pm on June 14 at Our Tampines Hub and 40 community clubs.

Get details and broadcast schedules at www.pa.gov.sg and on the PAFrenz Facebook page during the week of the opening match. The PA encourages those interested to contact the CCs directly for the latest screening schedules.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

Besides watching their favourite teams in action, residents can also enjoy football-related activities at certain CCs.

These include sports table football (known as Subbuteo) at Pek Kio CC and a football try-out at The Serangoon CC.

Mr Mohamed Abbas, a 30-year-old technician from Jurong West, said: "At the last World Cup, I went to a few match screenings at the CC near my home, and actually found the atmosphere to be quite enjoyable.

"So I will definitely go down to catch a few matches when I can."

Three companies - Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp - are offering World Cup subscription packages priced at $112.35.

In addition, football fans will be able to enjoy nine key matches on free-to-air television with Mediacorp, five more than in previous years. These are the opening match, both semi-finals, the final, and five other group games.