Community group at Yishun lauded for bicycle parking project

Bicycles were often parked indiscriminately at Yishun MRT station, so volunteers took matters into their own hands.

The Nee Soon Central Active Mobility Patrol (AMP) team, working with the police, Land Transport Authority, town council and NParks, educated cyclists and moved bicycles to a fenced area in front of the MRT station, with instructions for owners to collect them.

The number of bicycles indiscriminately parked in a month fell from more than 200 to about 20 within five months of the programme's start in May last year.

The project was cited by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu as an example of how communities can take the lead in solving their own municipal problems.

At the Municipal Services Awards 2019 yesterday held in the Flower Field Hall at Gardens by the Bay, the team, headed by Ms Eileen Chan from the Community-Led Bicycle Education Programme, received an award in the Community category.

The annual awards, in its fifth edition, recognise the delivery of municipal services and inter-agency efforts in solving problems in estates.