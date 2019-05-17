Commuters can use Visa cards for public transport fares from June 6

Commuters would be able to use Visa contactless cards to pay for public transport from June 6.

From June 6, commuters will be able to use their Visa contactless credit cards to pay for public transport fares, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday.

LTA will be expanding the SimplyGo service to include Visa, following its launch with Mastercard on April 4.

The service will eliminate the need for top-ups and will also give commuters the added convenience of viewing travel history and fares, by signing up for a SimplyGo account at simplygo.com.sg.

Since its launch, SimplyGo has seen a steady uptake in usage with an average of over 120,000 daily trips.

Mr Yeo Teck Guan, LTA senior group director, public transport, said they were encouraged by commuters' response towards the launch of SimplyGo.

To use SimplyGo, commuters who have the ez-link or Nets FlashPay functionality built into their Visa or Mastercard contactless cards can visit a general ticketing machine to switch their payment mode to bank card.