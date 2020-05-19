Commuters to get refunds on unused value of monthly concession passes

Commuters with monthly concession passes will be refunded the unused value of their passes till the end of the circuit breaker period.

TransitLink, which handles public transport transactions, yesterday said the extension was made in tandem with the lengthening of the circuit breaker period from May 4 to June 1.

The company said two groups of commuters - those who bought their monthly concession passes before April 4, and those who bought them between April 4 and 21 - will receive refunds on the unused value of their passes.

All refunds can be redeemed from June 2 to Aug 31 at any add value machine or TransitLink kiosk and will be issued in the form of transport e-vouchers.

For commuters who bought their passes before April 4, they will receive refunds for the period of April 7 to June 1, or up to the pass expiry date, whichever comes earlier.

Students will get their refunds for the period beginning April 8 instead.

Meanwhile, commuters who bought their passes between April 4 and 21 will get a pro-rated refund for the period of April 22 to June 1, or up to the pass expiry date, whichever comes earlier. The refunded amount will be based on the unused days left on the pass.

TransitLink said: "Commuters who wish to purchase a new monthly concession pass can visit any TransitLink ticket office or concession card replacement office to use the refunded amount to offset the cost."