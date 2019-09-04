Commuters may have to pay more for bus, train rides next year

Commuters may have to fork out more to travel on public transport next year.

The Public Transport Council (PTC) said yesterday that bus and train fares could increase by up to 7 per cent in the 2019 fare review exercise .

This could result in fares rising by as much as 10 cents for those who pay for their trips by card, who make up more than 90 per cent of commuters here.

This is the maximum increase allowed under the current fare formula, which takes into account energy prices, inflation and manpower costs.

The PTC said the largest contributing factor to the potential fare hike was the double digit increase in energy prices, which rebounded 26.2 per cent in 2017, and 32.3 per cent in 2018.

If approved in full, the fare increase would be the highest in recent years.

The PTC yesterday acknowledged the growing costs and the need to keep the transport system financially sustainable, as well as affordable. Its decision on fares will be announced in the last quarter of this year.