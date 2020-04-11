Commuters must wear masks even after circuit-breaker period: Khaw Boon Wan

Commuters will have to wear masks while using public transport from now and even after the "circuit-breaker" (CB) period, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in a Facebook post on Saturday (April 11).

With tightened measures in place during the CB period, which is supposed to end on May 4, trains and buses are not crowded and safe distancing is possible.

But when crowds return to trains and buses, long queues can be expected as safe-distancing rules will push waiting crowds onto the platforms and outside of stations. A "practical compromise" is for all commuters to wear masks, said Mr Khaw.

"We will make mask-wearing compulsory for public transport. This will minimise transmission (of Covid-19) in public transport during post-CB period when safe distancing is compromised," he wrote. "To prepare for this, we will get commuters to wear masks, NOW, when using public transport."

Mr Khaw also reminded commuters to collect their reusable masks from community centres or residents' committee centres across the island. The last day for collection is tomorrow (Sunday, April 12). For details, go here www.maskgowhere.gov.sg