Commuters stuck on trains for hours because of power fault

Crowds formed at Queenstown MRT station yesterday after the worst power-related disruption on the train network since 2017.

Many commuters were stuck on trains for hours during yesterday's evening rush hour in the worst power-related disruption on the train network since 2017.

There were no train services on parts of the North-South and East-West MRT lines at about 7pm, and later on the Circle Line at 7.30pm because of a power fault.

SMRT helped to detrain passengers, but this was temporarily put on hold during heavy rain at one point.

Finance executive Ryan Koh, 29, told The Straits Times that he spent nearly three hours on a train before it started moving again at 9.40pm. By then, most passengers had been evacuated.

Train services resumed by 10.35pm. Huge crowds were seen at bus stops as people waited to board free bus services that had been activated.

Initial investigations indicated the breakdown was caused by a faulty power cable, said the Land Transport Authority.

Apologising to passengers, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said the safety of commuters "remained topmost on our minds tonight", noting that some people were unwell during the breakdown.

As there are students taking national examinations today, he said that "we are on standby to help each and every child get to their centres safely and on time".

