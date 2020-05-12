Commuters urged to scan SafeEntry QR code in taxis from today

A notice in a ComfortDelGro taxi asking passengers to input their contact details while on board.

Commuters are being urged to scan the SafeEntry QR code that will be appearing in taxis from today but questions remain over how effective it will be.

Cabbies and commuters told The Straits Times that while the concept, which is now being rolled out, was sound, challenges like getting people to scan the code remained.

"The first thing that comes to mind is to navigate to the location and not (ask passengers to) scan the QR code," said Transcab cabby Mr Toh, 67, who declined to give his full name.

"Of course, we can remind them, but it is still up to the passengers to do it. We can't enforce."

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesman said street-hail passengers "are strongly encouraged to be socially responsible and scan the SafeEntry QR codes at the point of boarding".

"All cabs will eventually have the QR codes, which are being rolled out across the industry by the LTA and taxi operators from today."

SafeEntry - a digital check-in system - helps tracers find close contacts of infected cases quickly.

The system logs the names, NRIC/FIN numbers and mobile numbers of individuals visiting hot spots, workplaces of essential services and selected public venues.

Transcab general manager Jasmine Tan said the taxi firm - the third-largest player here - will work with the authorities to roll out SafeEntry progressively in all its vehicles.

ComfortDelGro declined to comment, while SMRT had not responded as of press time.

Taxi drivers could refuse to accept the trip if passengers do not scan the code, according to the GoBusiness site.

The SafeEntry QR code replaces an earlier QR code in taxis also meant for contact tracing purposes.

There were concerns that some elderly passengers who might not be tech-savvy could have problems operating their smartphone to scan the QR code, said ComfortDelGro cabby Salim Hashim.

A commuter, Ms Tan L.Y., 30, who works in the hospitality industry, said: "Sometimes the driver is busy, with his eyes on the road, and he might not have time to coach the passenger on scanning the QR code."