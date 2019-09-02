Companies to help less fortunate with new Adopt-A-Family initiative

President Halimah Yacob (foreground, second from left) and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also deputy chairman of the People's Association (far right), join beneficiaries and volunteers of the Project We Care Network on a lantern walkabout at the Istana yesterday.

A new initiative for corporate organisations to help vulnerable residents will see the former develop deeper relationships with the beneficiaries.

This way, when further needs are identified, corporate volunteers can provide customised support in the form of cash or in-kind sponsorships, for example.

The Adopt-A-Family initiative by the People's Association (PA) and Project We Care Network was launched yesterday, though more corporate support is being sought.

The Project We Care Network currently consists of more than 300 companies.

The private sector and the PA initiated Project We Care in 2012 to encourage corporate giving and volunteerism in Singapore, and the new initiative builds on that.

The launch was held at the Istana during the Project We Care Garden Party, where about 1,500 past beneficiaries of Project We Care were hosted by corporate volunteers from more than 80 companies.

At the event, they participated in engagement activities and enjoyed food and performances.

President Halimah Yacob also joined them in a lantern walkabout around the Istana lawn, to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

For a start, Adopt-A-Family aims to reach out to 200 vulnerable households identified by PA Grassroots Organisations from next year.