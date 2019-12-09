Company behind Durian Whisky fined for false labelling

The company behind the drink dubbed The Durian Whisky has been fined $2,000 for false labelling.

Under food regulations, a whisky must contain at least 37 per cent alcohol at 20 deg C, but it did not meet this requirement.

In July, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) received feedback regarding the drink.

SFA prosecutor Liow Chin Chog told the court the drink, made by Durianwhisky, was marketed as a whisky offering a "rare blend of unprecedented depth, power and intensity".

But investigations by SFA found that the drink, which was sold at the Central Perk cafe at Magazine Road, contained only 18 per cent alcohol.

Durianwhisky and Central Perk director Lim Jit Min, admitted he did not exercise full diligence in understanding the labelling requirements of alcoholic beverages here.

The drink was still listed for sale on the Durianwhisky website at $198 for a 700ml bottle as of yesterday evening. It claims to be "skilfully brewed from 100 per cent pure, delicious flesh of the Musang King durian".