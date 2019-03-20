Company director and store salesman fined for corruption

A director at wholesale trade company Via Star, Mohamed Malik Seeni Syed, and Arunachalam Arunraj, a sales executive from Appollo Sellappas department store, were fined yesterday for corruption.

The duo had reached an agreement in October 2016 where Malik, 34, would pay Arunraj, 28, to push for the sale of Via Star watches, thereby increasing the number of watch orders from the wholesale company.

Over four occasions, from October 2016 to September 2017, Arunraj received a total of $2,600 from Malik.

On Feb 26 this year, Malik was charged with four counts of corruptly giving gratification totalling $2,600 to Arunraj to advance the business interest of Via Star with Appollo.

Arunraj was charged with four counts of corruptly accepting gratification from Malik.

The Indian nationals were yesterday fined $5,000 each, and Arunraj was ordered to pay an additional penalty of $2,600.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

For corruption, Malik and Arunraj could each have been fined up to $100,000, or jailed up to five years, or both.

