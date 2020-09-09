Company director charged with negligent driving

Suguna Madhavan allegedly ran a red light while driving last year, causing an accident in which a taxi driver suffered multiple fractures.

A former director at the Singapore Repertory Theatre allegedly ran a red light while driving last year, causing an accident in which a taxi driver suffered multiple fractures.

Suguna Madhavan, now 55, was charged earlier this year with one count of causing grievous hurt by negligent driving and her case was mentioned again in a district court yesterday.

Her bail has been set at $5,000.

The accident is said to have occurred at a signalised cross-junction of Upper Changi Road North and Upper Changi Road East around 1am on Aug 1 last year.

Mr Joseph Lee Seng Lye, 66, suffered injuries including multiple rib fractures.

Court documents do not disclose his current condition.

A search on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's website reveals Suguna used to be a director at communications device company Vertu (Singapore).

The Singaporean is now a director and shareholder of a firm called Firesong Initiatives which provides management consultancy services.

Her case has been adjourned to Sept 15.