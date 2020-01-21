Company fined $16,600 for dumping dangerous substances into sewers

Toxic waste collection company Cramoil Singapore has been fined $16,600 after it was found to have illegally discharged industrial waste water that contained prohibited substances into public sewers.

In a press release yesterday, national water agency PUB said the company had pleaded guilty last Tuesday and was convicted of two charges under the Sewerage and Drainage Act , and the Sewerage and Drainage (Trade Effluent) Regulations.

In April 2018, PUB's Jurong Water Reclamation Plant received used water containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that was traced back to Cramoil's premises at 4 Tuas View Lane.

PUB officers conducted an operation and found Cramoil in the act of discharging industrial used water containing VOCs into the public sewer.

Tests found that the industrial water discharged by the company contained 13 different types of prohibited VOCs.

The concentration levels of some VOCs were found to be dangerously high and could have sparked fires or even caused explosions in the public sewerage system.

GRAVE ISSUES

It could have impacted PUB's ability to produce NEWater and also caused grave environmental issues.

Further investigations found a number of serious deficiencies and lapses in Cramoil's treatment facilities and operations such as in the handling of toxic material and the lack of staff supervision.

The PUB issued a stop-order notice to Cramoil on April 23, 2018, and lifted the ban only a month later, after the company finished implementing necessary remedial measures.

Mr Maurice Neo, PUB's director of water reclamation network, said: "Let this be a clear signal that PUB adopts a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to safeguarding our public sewerage system."