Company under probe after discharge seen in Sungei Kadut river

The discharge was seen flowing into a drain leading to Sungei Pang Sua.

A company is under probe after white discharge in a river in Sungei Kadut was traced to its factory in the area.

National water agency PUB said yesterday it deployed its quick response team to Sungei Kadut Way last Saturday after receiving public feedback about the discharge flowing into a drain that led to Sungei Pang Sua.

The team traced its source, determined to be a non-toxic cement binder, to the company's factory in Sungei Kadut.

"The discharge was contained and removed in two hours, and the canal has been clear since," PUB said in a statement issued jointly with the National Environment Agency (NEA).

It said the waterway where the white discharge was observed leads to the sea and does not flow into the nearby Kranji Reservoir.

When The Straits Times visited the site on Sunday, the discharge was no longer seen.

Mr Jerome Pang, an operations manager who takes frequent walks in the area, posted photos of the discharge on his Facebook page last Saturday.

UNUSUAL

Describing it as "unusual", the 60-year-old said: "It smelled oily, and the water kept flowing, so there was quite a bit of the substance in the stream."

With a friend, he followed the trail of the white liquid to its source by lifting drain covers along the pavement, and was led to the factory in Sungei Kadut Way.

"The workers at the factory were quite puzzled about it as well," he said.