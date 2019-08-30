Complete your F1 experience at precinct parties next month

Four precinct parties will be held in iconic locations to extend the F1 experience beyond the Marina Bay street circuit.

This year's Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) will see the introduction of four precinct parties to extend Formula 1 experiences beyond the track.

Starting Sept 13, the 10-day GPSS - which complements the F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix from Sept 20 to 22 - will include race-themed parties at four of Singapore's iconic locations, including Orchard Road and Jewel Changi Airport, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a release yesterday.

Each precinct party will feature a curated line-up of offerings and will give both locals and visitors the opportunity to experience the unique characteristics of each location.

Motoring enthusiasts can take part in the Festival of Speed, where you can get on a go-kart and compete against fellow enthusiasts in the Grange Road carpark in Orchard Road.

Jewel Changi Airport will offer family-friendly activities, including a chance to be an F1 pit crew member in the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge, where one performs a timed tyre change on a real F1 chassis using F1 pit change tools. The winning team will be able to take part in a professional pit-stop practice at the Singapore circuit with the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 car and pit crew.

Partygoers can head to Clarke Quay for Music Matters, an independent music festival and a race-themed outdoor carnival with regionally acclaimed DJs.

The music continues at Kampong Glam where Haji Lane comes alive with performances by local and international musicians.

Apart from the precinct parties, other highlights of GPSS include a gala dinner with three F1 world champions at the Capitol Kempinski Hotel, the crowning of Asia-Pacific's fastest e-sports star, and a secret pop-up party.

Ms Jean Ng, STB's executive director for sports, said: "The 12th edition of GPSS is set to deliver more dynamic and original experiences that further set Singapore apart from other race destinations."

Ms Ng said that extending GPSS into other iconic locations "will not only allow more fans, visitors and Singaporeans to be part of the race excitement, but also drive awareness about our local offerings".