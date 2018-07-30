Concert in the Gardens a hit with the public

Attendees listening to the Singapore Symphony Orchestra yesterday evening at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

More than 15,000 people turned up at The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens yesterday.

The annual event at the Singapore Botanic Gardens this year had a mini carnival leading to the free evening concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO). Visitors at the day-long carnival had their pictures taken by ST photojournalists and printed on a front page, or were sketched by ST artists.

They could also buy books by the Straits Times Press and meet authors like ST executive editor Sumiko Tan, ST Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun and ST heritage and community correspondent Melody Zaccheus.

Visitors also bought ice cream, cakes, croissants and salted egg snacks from F&B outlets curated by the ST Food team atthe mini carnival, while they enjoyed a live broadcast by SPH Radio station Kiss92.

During the evening, music filled the air as the SSO, conducted by acclaimed music director Lan Shui, played favourites such as Borodin's Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor and Home by Singapore singer-songwriter Dick Lee.

Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of the English/Malay/Tamil Media Group at Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), said: "It was a lovely day out at the Botanic Gardens. We were glad so many of our readers could join us for the carnival through the day and also for the concert in the evening. We thank them all for their strong support."

The ST Concert in the Gardens is part of SPH's Gift of Music series, now in its 13th year. - THE STRAITS TIMES

