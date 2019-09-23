Condo with 33 dengue cases no longer a high-risk area after safety measures

In August, NEA also provided free thermal fogging of The Warren condo.

The condominium had 33 reported cases of dengue this year.

But residents at The Warren did not seem too worried as they see maintenance staff inspecting the premises daily for mosquito-breeding sites.

Last Tuesday, The New Paper had reported there have been 15 deaths from dengue so far this year, the highest in a decade.

There were 92 active clusters as of Sept 13. And of the three largest clusters, two were in Choa Chu Kang, with a total of 227 reported cases.

The Warren was one of the two condominiums that accounted for 100 of those cases. Northvale with 67 cases was the other.

Following the report, the chairman of The Warren's management, Mr Aloysius Ng, 62, contacted TNP to say there had been no new reported cases in the past week and the cluster was no longer a high-risk area.

"We were concerned with the dengue issue as it has never been so bad," Mr Ng said last Thursday. "With the measures we are taking, we expect the numbers to decline."

He said they had been working closely with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to conduct regular inspections of units, common areas and rooftops to identify potential mosquito-breeding sites.

On Sept 3, they held a dengue prevention talk with NEA for their residents.

In August, NEA also provided free thermal fogging of the premises on three occasions.

Gravitraps - designed to attract and trap female Aedes mosquitoes looking for a place to lay eggs - were also placed on the second and sixth storeys at all 11 blocks.

The Warren also conducts weekly fogging and has netted drains and exposed drainage pipes.

Retiree Dorothy Lim, 70, a resident there for 15 years, told TNP: "The management has really been effective in dealing with the dengue outbreak.

"While, of course, it's scary as dengue can kill, I feel relatively safe on the premises."

As of yesterday, there were 93 active clusters in Singapore, according to NEA's website.

None of the 15 fatalities lived in Choa Chu Kang, the Ministry of Health said.