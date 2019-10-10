Condo, HDB rents fall in September: SRX flash data

Rents for non-landed private homes and Housing Board flats fell last month, based on SRX flash data released yesterday.

Overall condominium rents dipped 0.4 per cent from August but rose 3.2 per cent year on year. They are still 16.9 per cent below the peak in January 2013.

Around 4,200 condo units were leased last month, an 11.9 per cent drop from the 4,750 units in August and 7.3 per cent below September last year.

The core central region was hardest hit, with a 1.1 per cent fall last month from August. The rest of the central region fell 0.2 per cent while the outside central region slipped 0.1 per cent.

Condo rents grew in September last year, with increases of around 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

SRX data shows HDB rents falling 0.3 per cent last month from August, with a 14.8 per cent drop from the August 2013 peak. Rents rose 1.1 per cent from September last year, with all room types except executive flats showing increases.

About 1,800 HDB flats were rented last month, a 2.6 per cent rise from 1,750 in August. HDB rental volumes fell 2.6 per cent from September last year.