Condo residents and Amber Road condo fined for flouting Covid-19 rules

Four residents in different condominiums and the management corporation (MCST) of a condominium in Amber Road have been fined for flouting Covid-19 measures.

In a news release yesterday, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said the Amber Road condominium was fined $1,000 for not closing all its common facilities, with one of its residents caught using the common gym.

Fines of $300 each were also issued to residents of different condominiums.

A resident of a condominium in Irrawaddy Road was caught using the pool, while another resident of a condominium in Flora Road was caught taking her children to play by the pool.

A fine was also issued to a resident found not wearing a mask at the entrance of a condominium in Sims Drive.

A BCA spokesman told The New Paper: "For the mentioned condos, our officers noted during the inspection that the MCSTs have put up notices to remind residents to comply with the safe distancing measures."

The BCA spokesman said that after Singapore's circuit breaker measures came into effect on April 7, no sports or recreational activities should be carried out within the common areas of an estate.

So far during this period, the BCA said it has conducted more than 230 checks on strata-titled residential developments such as condominiums and will continue to conduct random inspections.

"BCA has been receiving feedback on non-compliance with the elevated safe distancing measures, and proper information provided has aided BCA in carrying out further investigations," it said in the news release.