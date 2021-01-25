Condolences pour in for mum killed in accident, including from PM Lee

A freelance balloon sculptor who died after being hit by a lorry near her home in Jurong two weeks ago received an outpouring of condolences after news of her tragic accident broke.

Among those who paid tribute to 52-year-old Or Cheng Khim was Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Ms Or's younger sister, Ms Samantha Or, 42, told The New Paper that their father was surprised when he opened the letter addressed to him last Tuesday.

In the letter, PM Lee offered his condolences and recalled how he had met the late Ms Or twice when she had helped build balloon walls for private events in 2018 and 2019, the younger Ms Or added.

PM Lee also acknowledged the family's decision to donate her organs.

"My father felt happy that his daughter was recognised by the Prime Minister," the Singapore Armed Forces defence executive officer added.

TNP reported last week that the late Ms Or, who was also a childcare teacher, had been on the way home to surprise her son with sushi when the accident happened.

Her son Ng Song Ching, 17, said the family had agreed to donate his mother's organs because it was what she would have wanted.

VISITED WAKE

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited the wake to offer his condolences to the family.

Mr Shanmugaratnam, the Member of Parliament representing the area where Ms Or lived, also offered his assistance to the family, including contacting her 15-year-old daughter's secondary school principal.

The younger Ms Or, who said that the chairman of the residents' network of the executive condominium her sister lived in had reached out to offer assistance, added that her family is grateful for the support that has poured in.

She said: "We are touched that Singaporeans are remembering my sister.

"Not just as someone who met a tragic accident but as the kind and helpful person that she was."