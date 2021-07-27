Construction, upgrading at some schools to be delayed

The upgrading at Woodlands Ring Secondary School will be delayed by a year, said the Ministry of Education yesterday.

Upgrading and construction works at two primary schools, two secondary schools and four junior colleges (JCs) will have delays of up to two years owing to the pandemic, said the Ministry of Education yesterday.

Anderson Serangoon JC (ASRJC), Temasek JC (TJC) and Jurong Pioneer JC will have their rebuilt campuses ready from January 2028 and not end-2025 as planned.

"For ASRJC and TJC, their shift to their respective holding sites at the former Serangoon JC and Tampines JC will now take place in January 2024, where they would be holding for four years," said the ministry.

Yishun Innova JC will have its upgrading works delayed by one year. It will relocate to an upgraded campus at the former Innova JC site in Woodlands come January 2027.

The upgrading at Woodlands Ring Secondary School (WRSS) and Hai Sing Catholic School (HSCS) will be delayed by a year. WRSS' permanent site was scheduled to be upgraded from January next year to December 2023. The school will use the former North View Secondary School as its holding site from January 2023 to December 2024 instead. The school's upgraded permanent site is now scheduled to be ready in January 2025. Its merger with Fuchun Secondary School has been pushed back to January 2025.

Meanwhile, HSCS was scheduled for upgrading from January next year to December 2023, moving to the former Greenview Secondary School site in the meantime.It will now move there in January 2023 and operate there till December 2024. Its upgraded permanent site is scheduled to be ready in January 2025.

Angsana and Mayflower primary schools will see delays of up to six months. Angsana Primary School (APS) was scheduled to relocate to Tampines North next January, with a new MOE kindergarten (MK) slated to open there at the same time.

MOE said the kindergarten will open on time but not the rest of the new campus. Hence, APS is expected to relocate from its current site to the new campus up to six months later, during next year's June holidays.

Mayflower Primary School's (MFPS) permanent site is being upgraded. MFPS and MK@Mayflower attached to it are currently operating at the former Kebun Baru Primary School.

The school and kindergarten were supposed to move back in January but will now delay moving back by up to six months.